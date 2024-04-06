Lagos The federal government through the federal ministry of Works, has stated that, the reopening of the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos was significantly geared to achieve infrastructural milestone in the state, adding that, the installation of CCTV cameras, solar powered lights on the Third Mainland bridge would encourage responsible driving, preserve the bridge and improve safety.

The ministry of Works explained that the newly installed cameras will ensure responsible driving, bring relief to commuters and also help to identify and track illegal drilling of sand in the coastal waters.

The directive reportedly came from the minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, who communicated it to the Lagos State Controller of Works, Engr. O.I. Kesha, early on Thursday, noted that, this development was disclosed in a statement by the director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

Minister Umahi emphasised the need to ease the burden on motorists, citing the stress caused during the initial phase of rehabilitation work on the bridge, praising the completion of the first phase, crediting the Bola Tinubu-led administration for its successful execution.

In a statement made available to journalists at the weekend,, Umahi urged Nigerians to maintain faith in the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, while acknowledging the challenges but emphasised the importance of perseverance for eventual success.

On ongoing and future projects, Umahi mentioned that work has already begun on underwater damage repair, constituting the second phase of the bridge’s rehabilitation. Additionally, plans, he said, are in motion to commence similar works on the Carter Bridge in the upcoming weeks, with the contractor already mobilised for the project.

“Indeed, gone are the days of navigating potholes and enduring long delays. The bridge has been given a new lease on life, boasting a smooth asphalt overlay, repaired railings, and a fresh coat of paint.

The federal government has also prioritised safety and security with the installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras.

“The reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge signifies progress in infrastructure maintenance and a commitment to improving transportation networks crucial for economic activities in Lagos,” he pointed out.