The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, announced that it seized contraband worth N2.87 billion between January to March, 2024.

LEADERSHIP reports that the contraband seized within the first quarter of 2024 are, 21 trucks load of foreign parboiled rice; 40 units of used vehicles; 286 cartons of rubber slippers; 1,220 cartons of foreign tomato paste; 2,705 kegs of premium motor spirit; 3,510 pieces of pneumatic used tyres; 330 bales of used clothes and 2,230 kg of Indian Hemp.

Others are, 1,569 cartons of foreign frozen poultry products; 365 cartons of unmarked drugs; 104 units of Haojuo Motorcycle and 566 cartons of smuggled slippers.

Speaking to journalists, the Customs Area Controller, Compt Hussein Ejibunu, said the seizures were due to violations of various sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the federal government import and export prohibition guidelines.

He further stated that the command made a revenue recovery of N305.3 million representing 67 per cent collection of their target.

“Seizures recorded in the 1st quarter of 2024 were due to violations of various sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the federal government import and export prohibition guidelines. While vigorously and relentlessly executing our anti-smuggling campaign, a total of 206 seizures were made worth the sum of duty paid value of N2,877,049,777 while 29 suspects were arrested.

“Revenue recovery made within the period under review was N305,310,010.44 this represents 67 per cent collection of the N455,202,073.97 revenue target for the year 2024.”

The Customs boss who also bemoaned attacks on officers of the unit by smugglers in Oyo State warned hoodlums to be wary of the legal consequences of their actions when caught.

“Just recently, officers of this Unit were carrying out their legitimate duties when they were being shot at by some armed men suspected to be smugglers along Igbori Village, in Oyo State. Although some of the officers in the patrol team sustained injuries, the assailants were repelled with superior fire power. Armed non-state actors should beware of the legal consequences of their actions when caught.

“We shall never be distracted or deterred by their antics, the rules of engagement would be fully invoked in compliance with the Service’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to counter any attack on officers,” Ejibunu stated

The Customs boss who bemoaned smuggling said it retarded development of a country, however, warned smugglers saying smuggling undermines the well-being of the society as a whole.

“Smuggling impacts society negatively by short-changing the economy through tax evasion, affects public health and safety, distorts the balance of fair business competitiveness, and also serves as an instrument for the achievement of other criminal activities. Smuggling can lead to compromised personal safety because it exposes individuals to various risks that include; dealing with dangerous individuals, illegal substances, and working in unsafe conditions.”

However, by complying with all relevant regulations and laws, importers and traders can steer clear of costly fines and penalties that may arise as a consequence of non-compliance. It enhances a good reputation, demonstrates reliability, and trustworthiness, ensures smooth Customs and other statutory regulatory clearance procedures. This in turn reduces delays and potential disruptions in the supply chain.

“Interestingly, compliant importers are eligible to access the Service’s preferential treatment through preferential trade programs such as the fast track, the advance ruling, and the Authorize Economic Operators (AEO) programme. It is a programme that allows all compliant economic operators involved in the international movement of goods to apply for AEO status. While the focus is maintained on high-risk operators and the facilitation of legitimate trade,” Ejibunu ended.