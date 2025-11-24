Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has called on citizens to take action and hold their representatives accountable following the recent release of kidnap victims abducted in Kwara and Niger States.

Advertisement

In a video posted on his X account, Falz expressed frustration over the government’s lack of transparency. He acknowledged the release of the victims but stressed that crucial details remained undisclosed.

“President announced yesterday that all 38 people that were kidnapped in the Kwara church have regained their freedom. Also, that 50 out of the over 300 people kidnapped in Niger have also returned home,” he said.

Advertisement

However, Falz emphasised that this was not enough. He questioned the absence of information regarding the circumstances of the release, including whether the kidnappers were arrested or if ransoms were paid.

“There was no mention of any arrests being made, no mention of whether any ransom was paid, no mention of anyone being apprehended and brought to book. This does not cut it. It is just not enough,” he stated.

Falz also criticised superficial social media reactions to the situation, stating, “I’m tired of one tweet here, one hashtag there, one post there, you know, complaining on social media. We need to do more. We need to do a lot more.

“Some people have contacted me about a possible peaceful protest later on in the week. That is always a great avenue. However, this is what I think we can do as a matter of urgency. Every citizen needs to call, text, WhatsApp, email, whatever it is, bombard your reps and senators with messaging.”

Proposing an immediate course of action for citizens, Falz provided a template they can use when contacting lawmakers.

He further wrote: “Here’s what I’m suggesting, every citizen contacts their reps and senators with coordinated emails, phone calls and WhatsApp messages with the following:

“‘Dear Hon/Sen, as your constituent, I am urging you to call for a PUBLIC hearing to address the strategy to defeat terrorism, rumours of an ill-equipped military and how Nigerians will be kept safe. Please act urgently.’”

Recall that authorities announced on Sunday that 38 worshippers abducted from a Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, have regained their freedom. According to the Kwara State governor, their release was secured after several days in captivity.

Also, 50 students of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State, reportedly escaped from their abductors. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, through its chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said the students fled between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their families.

However, the details of how these releases and escapes occurred, and whether any arrests were made, remained unclear, raising further questions from citizens and activists.