Those Calling 9th Senate Rubberstamp Are Jealous – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday said people calling the 9th senate rubberstamp were jealous.

But speaking during the valedictory session marking the end of the 9th assembly, Lawan said they introduced 1,113 bills but lost four senators in four years.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to liaise with the United Kingdom (UK) government and intervene in the case of their colleague, Ike Ekweremadu who is a jail term in the UK over an issue of organ harvesting.

Lawan who praised his colleagues for their achievements, said, “People calling us rubberstamp are jealous of our achievements. We started this journey on 11th June, 2019 with 109 Senators, but over the course of four years, we lost an unprecedented number of 4 members; Sen. Ignatius Longjan (representing Plateau South), Sen. Adebayo Osinowo (representing Lagos East), Sen. Rose Oko (representing Cross River North), Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogwu (representing Imo North).

“Despite their not being here today to celebrate our successes, we most fondly remember them and pray that God will grant them eternal rest. May we please stand and observe a minute’s silence in their memory and honour,” Lawan said while remembering their colleagues that passed on.