Suspected political thugs yesterday stormed the Imo State secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located on Owerri- Okigwe Road, Owerri, and disrupted activities during the inauguration of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council.

Sources said the thugs were allegedly recruited by the national secretary of the party, Sen Samuel Anyanwu.

A PDP official who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the disruption was because Anyanwu did not make any input in the selection of the Atiku presidential campaign council members for the state.

He said, “The thugs disrupted the meeting under the guise that the appointment of Atiku’s PCC coordinator ought not to have been made without the consent of the national secretary who is the highest ranking official of the party from the state.”

According to him, upon arrival, the thugs broke into offices, damaged equipment and manhandled officials even as they warned that the PCC appointment must be cancelled. “Thank God their plan failed”, he said.

When contacted for confirmation, PDP state publicity secretary, Collins Opuruozor confirmed there was an invasion in the premises adding that the situation has been handled by party leaders. He however disclosed he was speaking from hiding.

The media aide to Anyanwu, Ikenna Onuoha debunked the allegation saying it was an attempt to smear his boss.

Onuoha said, “It is wicked to drag the national secretary into the fracas. One is that the national secretary doesn’t move with thugs and moreover he is not in town. Party members may have invaded the secretariat but not people loyal to the national secretary.”