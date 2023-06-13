Thugs Stab Bauchi Varsity Student Over Argument On Football

Suspected thugs have allegedly stabbed one Safiyanu Adamu, a Bio-Chemistry student of Za’adu Zungur University, Gadau following a heated football argument.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred during a football match between Green-White-Green House and GT House on Saturday when one of the thugs attacked his victim stabbing him on his right hand wrist after a physical combat between them ensued.

The stabbed student, Safiyanu Adamu who is currently receiving medical attention at Federal Medical Center Azare said during the match, one person called ‘Lado’ went to their house and brought two knives with which he stabbed him in his hand which resulted in a serious injury.

Reports indicate that Students who were bold enough to stay around joined other good Samaritans to rescue him and took him to the Gadau General Hospital for emergency treatment but they were asked to present a report before being attended to.

What appeared to be a first aid treatment was administered to Safiyanu at the Gadau Hospital and was referred to the Federal Medical Center Azare for further and better treatment.