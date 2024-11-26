TikTok has launched the second phase of its #SaferTogether digital safety and awareness programme in Nigeria in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Data Science Nigeria (DSN).

The initiative sought to promote safe digital practices and educate stakeholders on navigating the digital landscape responsibly.

First introduced in 2022, the #SaferTogether campaign focused on empowering parents, teachers, and guardians with the tools and knowledge to ensure young people use TikTok and other digital platforms safely. During the first phase, the campaign reached 537 teachers and 1,037 parents across major cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Kano, providing insights into TikTok’s safety features and the promotion of positive mental health online.

Building on this success, the second phase will expand to regions like Edo and Kaduna States, incorporating NITDA as a strategic partner. This phase will cover pressing topics such as misinformation, cyberbullying, sexting, fake news, child sexual violence, digital citizenship, and data protection. Workshops will bring together key stakeholders, including civil society organizations, government representatives, community leaders, and educators.

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok’s Government Relations and Public Policy Director for Africa, underscored the importance of digital literacy in fostering safer online spaces. “Empowering parents, teachers, and guardians with digital literacy skills is crucial for creating a safer digital environment. Our commitment to community safety is unwavering, and through local partnerships, we are extending these educational resources beyond our platform,” he said.

Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi, Founder and CEO of Data Science Nigeria, reiterated the shared responsibility in promoting digital safety. “We are excited to continue with the Safer Together campaign, providing essential insights on digital wellness to parents, teachers, and guardians,” he remarked.