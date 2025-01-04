The Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Saturday, said the time was not ripe yet for him to talk about his 2027 governorship ambition in Ogun State.

Adeola, who is the current chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, emphatically stated that he is currently preoccupied with delivering on his campaign promises as the federal lawmaker representing the people of Ogun West in the Red Chamber, stressing that the future would determine his next political move.

The third-term Senator disclosed this while speaking with journalists during the annual New Year thanksgiving service held on Saturday at the Unity Cathedral of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 7 in Ilaro.

When asked to confirm the media report suggesting that his next political move would be to succeed the incumbent state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, upon completion of his term in year 2027, Adeola said: “I don’t think it is time for that now, we are still involved in trying to bring back the dividends of democracy to the people as Senator elected for Ogun West.

“What we are here to do today is to appreciate the Almighty God for his support in the past years and to also celebrate the New Year with my people for their support and cooperation as well because they are the ones who put me in this office.

“So, in the future, we can start talking about that when the time is ripe to know if I am going forward or I am staying where I am, the future will determine all of that.”

The lawmaker described year 2024 as very fantastic with all the developmental projects and empowerment programmes facilitated for the Ogun West Senatorial District, assuring of a more rewarding and responsive leadership in the New Year 2025.

“2025 will be another exciting year, our people should be expecting good things as far as my representation at the Senate is concerned in terms developmental projects, in terms of empowering the people and in terms of contributing to national issues on the floor of the Senate so that we can build a virile and much more prosperous country,” he stated.

The Senator called for more support for the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the country, saying President Bola Tinubu was doing everything humanly possible to restore the country to the path of economic growth and that just very soon, “there will be light at end of the tunnel”.

Adeola, while praising the faithfulness and support of the Almighty God for his family, donated the sum of N50m for the completion of the ongoing construction of Unity Cathedral of the RCCG, Ogun Province 7, Ilaro, in Ogun State.