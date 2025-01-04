Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently condemned, what he termed, ‘the military honours’ accorded to Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, at an empowerment event organized by the City Boy Movement in Ogun state.

Some of the former VP’s comments, regarding a video of this event included:

… “A desecration of Nigeria’s long-standing military traditions.” …. “The brazen use of firearms by civilians in this so-called parade” … “If any laws were broken, it is the duty of security agencies to ensure accountability”

Having now viewed the video myself, I was rather disappointed to see the biggest crime that seemed to have been committed during the event was the bugler missing a few notes during his recital.

Why, former VP Abubakar decided to end 2024 with this kind of attack is, to say the least, disappointing.

A quick fact check, as well as a close view of this video, immediately exposes Abubakar’s ranting’s as baseless and totally unwarranted –

1) A group called the Community Auxiliary Development & Effective Transformation Network (CADET) were responsible for the parade. This youth empowerment programme often performs this kind of service for dignitaries of various standing.

2) During the event, Seyi Tinubu awarded approximately N14 million in grants to five young tech innovators in the state.

3) The ‘weapons’ carried by the ‘cadets’ were wooden copies – not deadly arms.

So, to sum up this event in a more direct and honest fashion, the account should, perhaps, have read: ‘President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, is warmly greeted by a group of young cadets, whose motto is ‘discipline and service’; before he generously hands out grants to young tech innovators from the region.’

I’m not sure why Atiku Abubakar would Express disappointment in the celebration of Nigeria’s youth. With 28 children of his own, one would have hoped he could have been a little bit more understanding, and less judgemental.

~ Wasiu Kayode, a public affairs commentator, wrote from Abeokuta.