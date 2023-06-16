Tinubu Adds Firefighting Truck To Convoy 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday made history as he approved the inclusion of the Fire Service Rapid Intervention Truck to his convoy. He has therefore become the first president to ever do so.

The controller -general of the Federal Fire Service ( FFS) Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji made the announcement in Abuja , when he played host to the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

Abdulganiyu said, “Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the approval to include the Service Rapid Intervention Vehicle in his motorcade. This is the first in the history of Nigeria. “

This is even as the FFS boss also disclosed that the service has procured 15 rapid firefighting mini trucks to navigate crowded terrains which were hitherto inaccessible to the larger firefighting appliances.

Abdulganiyu explained that the newly procured 15 Ford Built Rapid Intervention Vehicles which is ideal for combating fire during its initial stages had since been delivered but awaiting commissioning and deployment.