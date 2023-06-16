UNILORIN Honours Ayisat Gbajabiamila Over Care For Less Privileged

A prominent member of the Social Care and Humanitarian for Lagos and Southwest region Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila has been conferred with honorary doctorate of philosophy in Leadership and Community Development by the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The management of the ivory tower said Gbajabiamila’s honour was in recognition of her efforts towards impacting the lives of less privileged persons in her community through health care and other community development services.

According to the institution, Gbajabiamila, a renowned UK-trained pharmacist’s efforts in caring for the vulnerable members of the society deserves such recognition to encourage other well- meaning individuals to contribute to the process of nation building.

She is the founder and President of Ayisat Gbajabiamila Foundation- Ongoing (CAC-registered non-governmental organisation).

Before her latest honour, she was in 2022 conferred with Nigerian Women Achievers Award with 100 Extraordinary Women of Worth.