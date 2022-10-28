Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the party may have jointly struck a deal on how to form their government if they win the forthcoming election.

It was learnt that the APC hierarchy and the former Lagos governor agreed not to bring in ‘outsiders’ into governance upon inauguration.

It was also gathered that they are inclined to insist that those willing and eligible must first meet what a source called “the minimum pre-qualification”.

A key member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council who confided in our correspondent said the bane of previous governments at the centre has always been the “intrusion” of those who consider themselves as technocrats, lacking the necessary political will to implement government policies.

According to him, every member of the next cabinet to be formed by the APC led administration must share in the vision of the party from the ‘incubation point’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the key indicators of lapses in the past, as we observed, was the intrusion of those who consider themselves as technocrats. They were not there at the incubation point but are always eager to take up appointments in key and strategic areas.

“This alters governance in most cases as they come from outside the party and take positions of responsibilities without first aligning their psyche with the party’s philosophical beacon.

“So, when they come from outside, their vision is always different and in most cases, it is made worse if such outsiders are truly from outside the country who came in for such appointments and nothing more.

“That’s why the party leadership took a holistic approach to some of the observed lapses of past experiences and came up with this firm position which the presidential candidate equally agreed to, and we believe it will endure.”

He said this is important because there is no technocrat anybody requires in governance that is not in any political party, and queried the ‘importation’ of persons from outside the party or even from outside the country.

He noted that what is required is a meticulous recruitment process because “we need to identify our eggheads wherever they are from, but first from within the party so that all stakeholders in governance can align ideas for the benefit of all.”

“Again, the party and our candidate will not shortchange anyone, especially those who demonstrated seriousness in the election. This way, party leaders who are not well grounded in their respective localities and immediate environment cannot come to Abuja and hijack appointments that are key.

“For instance, a man who fails to deliver his polling unit, ward and local government at the least, should not think about a top position in governance. This is key because you have to be popular amongst your people to align their interests with good governance; you must be seen to be acceptable,” he said.

The source added that any member who did not win his unit, political ward and local area would have no business aspiring to be minister or head of a board or parastatal or even aspiring to be governor of any state.

“So, from May 2023, it is going to be operation show your unit, ward and local or area council result before any discussion about any strategic appointment; that is the minimum pre-qualification, if you like,” he said.