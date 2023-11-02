President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, appealed to all candidates participating in the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, as well as the electorate, to ensure free and fair elections.

The President made the appeal at the presentation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flags to the standard-bearers in the upcoming elections in the three States.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu presented the party flags to Chief Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa State; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is seeking a second-term in office, and Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for Kogi State.

“All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well,” the President stated.

The President expressed optimism about the party’s chances of victory in the off-season elections, noting the hard work and records of the candidates, as well as the collective efforts of party officials, members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), and the APC national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said the collective efforts of these party men were factors inspiring his optimism in the forthcoming elections.

”I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo. We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

”We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodinma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious.

”I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much,” President Tinubu said.

The APC National Chairman commended the President for endorsing the candidates and for taking time out of his busy schedule to present the flags to them.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the president, Sylva stated that in a free and fair contest, the PDP cannot win in Bayelsa State.

He mentioned that the PDP always seeks to disqualify APC candidates, but that the strategy will not work this time.

Sylva added that the APC has been victorious in the last three elections in Bayelsa, and this trend will continue in November.

On the other hand, Kogi gubernatorial candidate Ododo emphasised that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s victory at the Appeal Court will not affect the gubernatorial election.

He confidently claimed that the APC faces no opposition in the state and was simply awaiting the opportunity to celebrate their victory on November 11.