A group, Ikwere/Emohua Federal Constituency and “Nigeria Our Dream” has lauded President Bola Tinubu for curbing financial leakages in rural areas.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the group’s leader, Barrister Okwu Bethel Chimzie, urged the federal government to ensure that what is due to the grassroots gets to them directly.

He called on members of other constituencies in the country to rise up and stop the sabotage in their areas to make life better for Nigerians.

Chimzie said the group’s leadership had been provided with a detailed list of projects approved by the president in the 2024 Appropriation Act for the people.

“These projects were domiciled in different federal ministries including, but not limited to the Federal Ministry of Works, Information and National Orientation, among others.

“We organised a three-week sensitisation programme across the over 27 wards of the constituency, with thousands of sensitisation materials in the form of posters and handbills, to educate our people on the plans and programmes of the federal government sanctioned for execution in the 2024 fiscal year.

“We have a dream to see a better Nigeria. We run with the ideology that information drives opinion, and if people know better, their reactions to situations will change.

“We seek to live in a time when what is approved by the federal government across the country for the people will no longer be diverted by powerful men and women using shell companies, thereby pitting the people against the federal government, while relying on the vast ignorance of the people,” he said.

Chimzie said this had been emboldened over the years by the ineffectiveness of the National Orientation Agency to use their outposts across the 774 LGAs of the federation to deliver vital information to all rural and urban geographical locations in the nation.

“A lucid example of the foregoing is that, with the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government under the Tinubu-led administration, revenues to states and local government areas across the nation increased astronomically, and by that increment, the people should have started receiving succour in these harsh times, but they are ignorant of this fact,” he added.