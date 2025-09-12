The Northern Consumers Protection Association (NCPA) and the Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative have praised President Bola Tinubu for directing a Federal Executive Council (FEC) committee to adopt serious measures to reduce food prices across Nigeria.

The groups pledged their support for the government’s efforts and expressed optimism that they would help guarantee Nigerians’ access to affordable food.

In a joint statement signed by NCPA leader Ahmed Abubakar and Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative national coordinator Samaila Musa, the two groups described the move as a timely intervention to address Nigerians‘ rising cost of living.

The groups hailed Tinubu’s directive as a commitment to alleviating the hardship faced by Nigerians.

, adding that ensuring the safe passage of farm produce across transport routes, as emphasised by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was a particularly commendable step.

According to the statement, “As a representative body of consumers in the northern region and at the grassroots, we recognise the significant burden that high food prices impose on families and individuals, particularly those in lower-income brackets.

“The rising cost of living has become a critical concern, affecting not only the purchasing power of citizens but also their overall quality of life. President Tinubu‘s directive to prioritise the reduction of food prices is a step in the right direction, reflecting a commitment to alleviating the hardships many Nigerians face.

“The focus on ensuring the safe passage of farm produce across transport routes, as highlighted by Senator Abdullahi, is particularly commendable. By addressing the logistical challenges that contribute to inflated food prices, the committee can help streamline the supply chain, ultimately leading to lower costs for consumers.

“It is essential that this committee acts with urgency and diligence, implementing the necessary measures to facilitate the efficient movement of agricultural goods from farms to markets.

“In light of this directive, we call upon the Federal Executive Council committee to ensure swift and successful adherence to the President’s directives. The committee must engage with all stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including producers, marketers, and transporters, to foster a collaborative environment that prioritises the reduction of food prices,” they said.