Manus Akpanke Set To Unveil First Single For 2023

Fast rising gospel artist, Manus Akpanke, is set to release his new single titled “IDI EBUBE”. This new single will be the artist’s first project for 2023 and it will be a follow up to his last single “WHAT A WONDER” released in December 2022, featuring renowned artist Moses Bliss.

The song is a beautiful expression of Manus Akpanke’s talent, and it highlights his undeniable ability to create music that blesses, inspires and touches the soul.

“I can’t wait for this song to be released and the impact it will make,” said Manus Akpanke. “My intention was to create a song that will help people appreciate the greatness of God and I’m excited because I know every God-lover will love the song”. Manus Akpanke stated.

The new single “IDI EBUBE” which features Dr Ugonma is proof of the artist’s dedication to his art. The song is a perfect blend of lyrics and sound and is guaranteed to keep you yearning for more.

IDI EBUBE is set to be released on June 30th, 2023 and will be available on all streaming platforms.