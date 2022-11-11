All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as chairman Agricultural Development Committee of his campaign council.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Alhaji Yahaya Sarki, he said the presidential flag bearer announced the appointment at a town hall meeting held with farmers in Minna, Niger State.

Sarki said Governor Bagudu’s committee was mandated to fashion out the blueprint on agricultural development for the future of the country.

It, however, noted that the chairman of the committee was also to cheer the leadership of all the farmers in the country sectorally.

Tinubu, however, extolled the various contributions of Governor Bagudu towards the development of food security in Kebbi and the nation at large.