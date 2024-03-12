President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Emeka Ezeh as the pioneer chairman of the newly created Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission.

Similarly, the President also approved the appointment of Atang Udo Samuel as the pioneer Head of the Civil Service of the FCT.

The appointments were sequel to their nominations by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, via a letter dated March 11, 2024 and forwarded to President Tinubu for action.

Ezeh will chair a seven-member FCT Civil Service Commission with pioneer six Commissioners appointed by the President. They include; Hon. Ahmed Mohammed (North-West), Chief Anthony Okeah (South-South), Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim (North-East), Miskoom Alexander Naantuam (North-Central), Hon. Jide Jimoh (South-West), and Barr. Martin Azubike (South-East).

“Also proposed to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration is the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service viz;

“Atang Udo Samuel being the most senior Director in the FCT Civil Service is proposed for appointment as Head of the Civil Service of the FCT. Similarly, the following serving Directors of the FCT Civil Service are hereby nominated for appointment as Permanent Secretaries based on competence and geographical spread,” Wike had told President Tinubu.

The pioneer 10 Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service include; Dr. Adams Baba Gana (North-East), Wanki Adamu Ibrahim (North-East), Asmau Muhktar (North-West), and Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga (North-West).

Others are Olusa Olusegun (South-West), Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole

(South-West), Grace Adayilo (North-Central), Olubunmi Olowookere (North-Central), Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka (South-East), and Okonkwo Florence Nornubari (South-South).

In the same vein, President Tinubu has approved the appointments of three nominees as Heads of three critical agencies under the FCT Administration.

The appointees nominated by the FCT Minister are Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department; Chief Felix Obuah – Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre.