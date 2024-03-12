Big Brother Naija reality TV show star, Queen Atang, has released pre-wedding photos of herself and her fiancé, David.

The ex-BBNaija housemate got engaged to her lover on February 29, 2024, which generated several reactions on social media.

Following the announcement of her engagement, Lord Lamba, father of Queen’s daughter, dragged her to court over child custody.

However, this did not prevent the reality TV star from making her wedding plans public as she released pictures from their pre-wedding photo shoot.

The reality TV star on Tuesday via her Instagram handle disclosed that the wedding process started on Tuesday.

She wrote: “The journey to become IYAWO DEJI begins today #deroyals24.”