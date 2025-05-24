President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 22 individuals into key positions across various federal agencies and commissions, in what is seen as a strategic move to strengthen public institutions and enhance service delivery.

Among those appointed are prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, including former Senate President Ken Nnamani, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Katsina State governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

Nnamani was named Chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Anyim will now chair the National Merit Awards Committee, while Shema has been appointed Chairman of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Also on the list is former Edo State deputy governor Philip Shaibu, who will now serve as Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Sport, and veteran labour leader Isa Aremu, re-appointed as Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.

The appointments were announced Saturday evening by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the agriculture and development sector, Tinubu named Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), supported by two executive directors: Abubakar Umar Jarengol (Operations/Technical) and Babaranti Ayandayo Rasheed (Finance/Administration).

Other appointees include Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir as DG of the National Centre for Women Development, Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe as DG of the National Senior Citizens Centre, and Dr. Segun Aina as DG of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

At the National Population Commission, Senator Jalo Zarami and Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu were appointed Federal Commissioners, while Hamza Ibrahim Baba was named National Program Manager of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Abubakar Adamu is the new Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, with Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim and Abdullahi Mohammed taking executive roles at the Nigeria–Sao Tome Joint Development Authority.

Others appointed include Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura as DG of the Centre for Citizenship and Leadership Training; Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya as chairman of the Nigerian Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA); Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education; and Prof. Almustapha Alhaji Aliyu as Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited.

The statement added that the latest round of appointments is part of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to reposition critical sectors of the government with experienced professionals and seasoned administrators.