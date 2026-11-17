President Bola Tinubu and his Campaign team have arrived Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi state for the continuation of his re-election Campaign.

The President was accompanied by the Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu and all APC candidates and party supporters into the venue of the event.

They were received mammoth welcome at Ahmadu Bello International Airport Ambursa in Birnin Kebbi around 12 noon today.

From the Airport, the Campaign train moved to the Haliru Abdu stadium venue of the Campaign project where they were received by hundreds of supporters of the ruling party.

Shortly after their arrival at the stadium, the crowd of APC Supporters who came from different parts of the state shouting ‘ Sai Tinubu, Sai Kaura ” meaning Kebbi state is for President Bola Tinubu and Governor, Nasir Idris came 2027.

There was heavy security monitoring of the movement of people and supporters of APC in entries and exits into the venue.