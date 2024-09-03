President Bola Tinubu has assured troops of the Nigerian Army of his administration’s full support to crush armed bandits in the country.

The President stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto while addressing troops of Operation Hadarin Daji at 8 Division Headquarters, Sokoto.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who was accompanied by the Chief of Defence State, General Christopher Musa, said he is very concerned about the security of the country.

He said, “We are here in Sokoto State on the instructions of President Tinubu, who directed the Ministry of Defence with all its artillery to come to Sokoto and review the operations, especially that of Operations Hadarin Daji.

“The President is worried about what is happening in the North-West; he called me and the Chief of Defence staff while he was in China to immediately suspend whatever we are doing and come down to Sokoto.

“He said we should come and supervise the operation of our troops currently going on in the North-West, under the leadership of Operation Hadarin Daji, to see our troops, to review the operations and to make sure that all their needs are provided so that they can go and fight those criminals.

“Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, Nigeria is a country that governs by the Constitution, and you all know Mr President knows the problem of the North and that is why he appoints his security team from the North, including myself and the Defence Minister.

“He gave us this responsibility because he knows our major problem is security.

“The President carefully selected northerners and appointed them into key position. Look at me, I am from Zamfara State, and the Chief of Defence is from Kaduna State. The Minister of Defence, Badaru is from Jigawa State; the National Security Adviser is from Adamawa State while the Minister of State for Police Affairs is also from the North.

“So, he carefully selected us because he knows our problem is insecurity. So, we are here to flush out those bandits that have been terrorising our region,” he said.

The Minister also addressed troops, encouraging them not to be distracted by the recent happening in the state, apparently referring to the killing of four soldiers and the burning of two MRAP by the Bello Turji-led bandits.

“Do not be discouraged by the recent incidences. The GOC will be given good support.

“I urge you to keep on doing the good job. We are here to support you to flush out bandits and criminal in this zone,” he said.

Matawalle also visited soldiers who were injured in the line of duty at the hospital where he assured them that the federal government is together with them in their trying times.

He thereafter announced the cash donation of sum of N5 million to be shared among the recuperating soldiers.