The Global AI Summit (GAIN) 2024, hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which is set to be an exclusive event in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has revealed its prominent speakers.

The summit, scheduled to take place from September 10 to 12, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will gather over 300 AI leaders to scour into the theme “Now, Next, Never,” focusing on the current, future, and ethical dimensions of AI.

The summit will feature an impressive array of global experts including Cristiano Amon, President & CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated; Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture; Nick Studer, President & CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, and Dr. Marc Raibert, Founder of Boston Dynamics.

Other notable speakers include Marcelo Claure, Founder & CEO of Claure Group; Amandeep Gill, Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology at the United Nations; Kathleen Kennedy, Executive Director of the MIT Center for Collective Intelligence, and many more.

SDAIA’s official spokesperson, Eng. Majed Al-Shehri, emphasised the significance of the summit, stating, “The Global AI Summit will be a landmark event in shaping the future of AI. The theme ‘Now, Next, Never’ is especially pertinent as it challenges us to consider the immediate implications, future innovations, and the ethical responsibilities that come with the rapid advancement of AI technologies.

“This is a technology that is hugely promising, but as we innovate, we also cannot afford to get it wrong. It is essential that AI integration is sustainable and for the betterment of society.

“The strong presence of global leaders, especially from the consulting industry, highlights AI’s pivotal role in business transformation and global innovation, and their commitment to collaboration as we seek to resolve the many questions that this technology raises.”

Meanwhile, the summit is set to include outstanding sessions, such as a discussion on the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), conversations on AI-driven precision medicine, and sessions on how AI contributes to sustainable development and smart cities.

The event is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on broadening the economy and encouraging international cooperation in the field of AI.

Conversations will revolve around the far-reaching effects of AI on various sectors and societies, its projected path, and the ethical obligations essential for conscientious advancement.

GAIN 2024 is focused on advancing global AI innovation, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in over 120 interactive workshops, interact with key players in the field, and contribute to groundbreaking AI initiatives set to be introduced at the summit.