A fiery Kaduna-based cleric, Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman has said what Nigerians are passing through under President Muhammadu Buhari will be a child’s play when either the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, becomes the country’s president in 2023.

Azzaman said for the APC candidate, it will certainly be a continuation of the present government’s misrule under which Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardships, insecurity, poverty and unemployment among other vices that has ravaged the country.

This is just as he said, the PDP would not also make any difference if returned back to power, stressing that both parties in the present Nigeria have little or nothing to offer.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, the pastor said, Nigeria needs a rebirth with generational shift, bringing on board people with positive ideas that will bring about genuine change and correct the present negative narratives.

He said for Nigeria as a country to achieve desired positive changes, Nigerians must get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and be ready more than ever before to vote out those politicians and political parties that have subjected us to our present pitiable condition.

According to him, 2023 should not be about party or religion but about who has what it takes to take Nigeria out of her present woes and reposition her appropriately among the comity of nations.

“Without apology, I can tell you that Mr Peter Obi and Senator Ahmed Datti are two individuals who has what it takes to reposition Nigeria. First, they are young with vibrant ideas that will help address Nigeria challenges.

“But if Nigerians do the mistake of voting either Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of APC or Abubakar Atiku of PDP, then President Buhari Will become a saint when compared to what Nigerians will suffer under their leadership, so we must be wise in the choice of who to vote in 2023,” he stressed.

“We must be fearless, prayerful and committed to fight political agenda and conspiracy by very few cliques which is already being given ethnic and religious coloration. We must understand that it is not about religion but about a new Nigeria and both Christians and Muslims must rise against Injustice, bad governance and attempt to pit Christians and Muslims against one another by greedy politicians,” he said.