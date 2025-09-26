President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, and tolerance as the nation commemorates its 65th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at a special Juma’at prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, the President emphasised that Nigeria can only realise the vision of its founding fathers when citizens live harmoniously and work collectively for progress.

“Differences will always exist,” Idris conveyed, “but the President’s message is one of hope, unity, and togetherness. All Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we can achieve the progress and prosperity that Mr. President has promised since assuming office.”

While acknowledging the country’s challenges, Tinubu assured that his administration was making steady strides in tackling them and appealed for patience as efforts continued to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

The President congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary, urging them to pray for the country and its leaders as the nation pursued a brighter future.

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s anniversary, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” Idris reiterated the President’s call for citizens across ethnic, religious, political, and social divides to unite in building the Nigeria of their dreams.

He further highlighted the administration’s achievements, noting significant progress in economic growth, agriculture, security, and other critical sectors.

He stressed that what is now required is collective effort, saying, “Nigerians must work hand in hand to achieve sustainable national development.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Kyari, expressed optimism that Nigeria was on a steady path to regaining its rightful place in the community of nations.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe and chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council, His Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, called for peaceful coexistence and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the country as it marks 65 years of independence.