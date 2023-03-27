Acting director of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Council, Ali M. Ali has called on the opposition parties making destructive comments on the victory of their principal to tread softly and gently because it is going against the tenets of democracy.

Speaking on the BBC Hausa Service monitored in Kano, Ali M. Ali said it is not a crime for those who felt aggrieved to approach the Court and institute an action rather than descend so low and embark on campaign of calumny against the Tinubu, who was declared winner of the 2023 presidential election.

“We accept any civilised move by the opposition to prove their case with genuine and cogent reasons, facts and figures but we will not allow any act of incitement against our hard earned victory,” he said.

Ali said it was due to this reason that the council issued a statement recently condemning those anti-democratic forces going against Asiwaju’s mandate with virulent and vituperative adjectives.

He said the detractors of Tinubu are hell bent on calling for the nullification of his victory and that he should not be sworn in as the next President of Nigeria after Buhari.

He said the president-elect has fulfilled all the requirements of the law to be sworn in come May 29 contrary to the erroneous belief of his opponents.

He said what is required by law from each presidential candidate is for he or she to acquire the highest votes cast and to win two third of the total votes cast in 24 states out of the 36 states and Abuja FCT. “And our candidate got two thirds out of the 36 states of the federation,” he said.

The Tinubu spokesperson said since the opposition are claiming to be democrats at heart, “why are they not willing to accept defeat, why are they going to the media and inciting the public against the incoming government? Why are they calling on PMB not to swear in the newly elected President?”