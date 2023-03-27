Founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Chekwas Okorie has congratulated the governor-elect of Abia State Dr Alex Otti in a message made available to journalists in Abuja on his resounding victory at the governorship election of Abia State held on Saturday 18th March, 2023.

He said that he is confident that his government will usher in unprecedented development in the state and that the good people of Abia State have high expectations from him. “Our State has suffered great setbacks for several years due to poor governance by successive governments especially in all democratic dispensations since 1999.

“You are conversant with the current challenges your new administration will face from the moment your Government is inaugurated on 29th May, 2023. All patriotic citizens of Abia State including my humble self owes you our prayers for God’s guidance and wisdom. We also owe our unalloyed cooperation and collaboration to enable your government succeed where others failed, to the Glory of God.”

Similarly, Chekwas Okorie who is also Oje Ozi Ndigbo, has congratulated the governor-elect of Enugu State Chief Peter Mbah over his resounding victory at the governorship election conducted on Saturday 18th March 2023.

He said, “I am confident that you will justify the implicit confidence the good people of Enugu State have in you as demonstrated by this remarkable mandate democratically given to you. I assure you my prayers for God’s guidance and wisdom in carrying out the onerous tasks of your office.”