President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, on his 60th birthday on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Advertisement

Metuh, a lawyer and businessman, once served as the spokesman of the of the PDP from 2012 to 2016.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the accomplished lawyer’s peace-building efforts and dedication to bridging partisan and ethnic chasms.

Advertisement

He described Metuh as a significant voice of reason at a time of cacophony and urged him not to relent in contributing his quota to nation-building.

President Tinubu also commended Metuh’s humanitarian endeavours and prayed that he enjoys many more decades in robust health.