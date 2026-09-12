President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to the Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, on his 57th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu celebrated Governor Radda as a committed progressive, a seasoned economist, and a grassroots administrator whose life of service continues to inspire many young people.

The president noted that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Radda has shown uncommon courage, focus, and empathy in tackling Katsina State’s most pressing challenges, especially in security and education.

He described Governor Radda, a former chairman of Charanchi local government, former Chief of Staff, Katsina Government House, and former director-general of SMEDAN, as a model of how deep local knowledge and technocratic competence can combine for transformative leadership.

“Governor Radda has shown that leadership is about listening to the people. By taking budget consultations to all 361 wards of Katsina State and ensuring that every ward chooses its priority project, he has redefined inclusive governance. His investment in security, in education as a weapon against poverty and insecurity, and in agriculture as the mainstay of his people, aligns perfectly with our Renewed Hope Agenda,” President Tinubu said.

The president prayed that God grants Governor Radda many more years in good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the good people of Katsina State and the nation.

He urged the governor to remain steadfast in his commitment to peace, development and the upliftment of the most vulnerable in society.