The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has backed an inclusive approach to leadership and the proposed 100 per cent increase in the salaries and allowances of traditional rulers in Kaduna State.

Bamalli, who is also chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, spoke in an interview with journalists at his palace in Zaria on Friday.

He said his decision to adopt an inclusive leadership approach had helped to promote peace and unity in the Zazzau Emirate, stressing that he deliberately departed from the traditional “winner-takes-all” approach.

According to him, representatives of the four ruling dynasties now have a place in the palace, a development he said had helped to reduce grievances and foster peace in the emirate.

“My approach is that, it shouldn’t be the ‘winner-takes-all.’ I wanted a clear departure from the tradition,” the Emir said.

The Emir said the palace had recognised leaders of major communities, including the Igbo, Yoruba and Fulani communities, as well as engaged Christian leaders, to enable it receive first-hand information on issues affecting the various groups.

He said he had sworn by the Quran to be fair and just to everyone in the Zazzau Emirate, irrespective of their faith or background.

“I have an open-door policy. And whoever comes here, yes, I attend to him, provided I’m around, regardless of who,” he said.

On the proposed increase in the remuneration of traditional rulers, Bamalli welcomed the 100 per cent pay rise, describing it as a welcome development for the traditional institution.

He said the proposed increment had been in the pipeline for about seven months, adding that Governor Uba Sani and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Mamman Lagos, had been working towards its implementation.

Bamalli said the salaries and allowances of traditional rulers in Kaduna State were inadequate compared with what obtained in some other emirates, noting that the value of money had declined significantly.

On security, Bamalli said the emirate had largely remained peaceful, although Giwa Local Government Area continued to face security challenges because of its proximity to areas bordering Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states.

He said the palace maintained regular communication with security agencies and submitted weekly intelligence reports to the state government, while urgent security information was escalated immediately.