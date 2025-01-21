President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo on his 55th birthday.

Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, commended the learned silk for his commitment to the administration’s success and his dedication to transforming Nigeria’s aviation into one that is safe, efficient and customer-focused.

The President noted the progress made in the sector over the past 15 months, especially the ratification of the Cape Town Convention for Aircraft Leasing, the commencement of lectures at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), and the operationalisation of the National Flight Data Centre designed to enhance the safety management system in the aviation ecosystem.

He trusts that the outpouring of goodwill from family members, associates, and aviation industry stakeholders on this occasion will further inspire Keyamo to remain steadfast in enhancing service delivery in the industry.

The president wished Keyamo many more years of good health, wisdom, and fulfilment in serving the nation.