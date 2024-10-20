Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on his 71st birthday today which also coincides with the eighth anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the president said since the coronation of the 40th Oba of Benin in 2016, his kingship had heralded a new era of peace, understanding and civility among the people.

He expressed the belief that Ewuare’s illustrious career in diplomacy had influenced his leadership style and reassured the people of his ability to lead with wisdom and grace.

Oba Ewuare served at various times as Nigeria’s ambassador to Angola and Sweden, with accreditation to Norway, Denmark, the Republic of Finland and Italy.

President Tinubu extolled the Oba’s courage and unwavering commitment to preserve his domain’s rich cultural heritage and tradition.

He said the king’s relentless efforts and exploration of international networks to return priceless and timeless artefacts which carry the weight of the Benin Kingdom’s history, identity, and nationality reflect his love for his people.

The president said this cultural preservation work is a source of pride and connection for all who share the Benin Kingdom’s rich history.