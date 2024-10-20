Advertisement

A former vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged newly admitted students of Miva Open University to focus on critical thinking and problem-solving skills to transform education in the country.

He gave the advice in his keynote address at the 2024 matriculation ceremony of the university in Abuja yesterday.

He said employers today seek innovative, efficient, tech-savvy employees who are skilled collaborators and problem solvers, and urged education policymakers, teachers, students, and employers to engage in addressing real-life challenges.

“Miva Open University represents the future of university education. Growth and student success are at the forefront of our mission.

“We believe that higher education in Africa can be effectively delivered to all those who desire a university degree, even if it requires building physical universities to accommodate them.

“Every year, more than 1.7 million applicants sit for the UTME exams conducted by JAMB, with an average of about 400,000 gaining admission to universities,” he said.

Osinbajo expressed concern over the 1.3 million young people who are eligible for university education each year but lack opportunities.

“There is no way a traditional approach to providing infrastructure for university education can suffice. We must recognise that education as we knew it is gone forever.

“The methods of teaching and the content will never be the same again. This change is driven by the type and quality of employees that the market demands today and will take for granted tomorrow,” he added.

He urged students to embrace integrity, hard work and diligence as the foundations of true success.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Tayo Arulogun, encouraged the students to take advantage of the skills, knowledge and digital competencies the university offers to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

“As an enrolled student, you have joined a vibrant and dynamic community of lifelong learners. I encourage you to embrace this opportunity to network, collaborate, and learn from fellow students, professors, and professionals in your field,” he said.