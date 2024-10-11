Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, over the death of his daughter.

Kyari’s daughter, Fatima, died Friday at the age of 25 after protracted illness.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President sympathised with Kyari and the rest of the family on the irreparable and painful loss.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of Fatima and urged the Kyari family to stay strong at these trying times.