QNET, a global leader in lifestyle and wellness within the direct-selling industry, has taken swift action after uncovering fraudulent activities involving one of its Independent Representatives, Okperegede Sunday, in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Recall that Sunday allegedly defrauded about 50 individuals, referred to as “downlines,” of ₦50million, which was intended for product purchases. He then absconded with the funds.

QNET, through its legal team, collaborated with local authorities to ensure his arrest, suspending his account immediately. The company has also pledged to terminate the account following a thorough investigation.

Expressing concern over the rising misuse of its brand for fraudulent schemes, QNET has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups exploiting its name for illegal activities.

The company reiterated its commitment to working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring fraudsters to justice and protect innocent victims. QNET also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such schemes.

QNET’s regional general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Biram Fall, told LEADERSHIP that, “Earlier this year, QNET launched the Say No! Awareness campaign in Ogun State to educate the public on fake job offers, scams, and illegal migration. The fraudulent misuse of QNET’s name is deeply concerning as it harms lives.”

QNET is a lifestyle and wellness company that offers exclusive products designed to help people live healthier and more fulfilling lives. The company operates using a direct-selling business model, allowing individuals to become promotors of the products. These promotors, also known as Independent Representatives (IRs), build their own sales businesses by promoting the products and earning sales commissions. They are required to conduct themselves professionally according to the company’s code of conduct and ethics. QNET has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of illegal or fraudulent activity and will take strong action against anyone misrepresenting QNET.

The company also swiftly and decisively takes disciplinary action against the Independent Representative (IR) who conduct the business contrary to its policies and procedures and will continue to work closely with the police to ensure the perpetrators face justice. Between 2022 and 2023, QNET conducted investigations and terminated 81 IRs in Sub-Saharan Africa, including in Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Senegal, for violating company policies and procedures.

Fall, however, reiterated that QNET remains dedicated to promoting transparency and ethical business practices while supporting authorities in combating fraud.