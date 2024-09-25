President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Out Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as he marks his 80th birthday on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The President recalled Oba Ladoja as an accomplished businessman who served as Governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2007 and as a Senator in the Third Republic.

He was elevated from Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland to a beaded-crown-wearing Oba by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on August 12, 2024.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga joined family, friends, and the people of Ibadanland to celebrate the elder statesman on this milestone.

He commended Oba Ladoja for his strength of will and courage in pursuing justice and lofty ideals.

Tinubu saluted the astute politician for his service to the nation and dedication to the cause of a greater Nigeria.

He recalled his time at the Senate during the short-lived Third Republic when providence crossed their paths.

The president lauded Oba Ladoja for his friendship and support over the years.

He prayed for unceasing wisdom, robust health, and strength for Oba Ladoja as he marks this significant occasion.