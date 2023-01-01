Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refuted media reports suggesting that he met with five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in London.

The five PDP governors popularly referred to as as G-5 had on Friday also spurned the said reports of their meeting with Tinubu in London and that they took a decision on the presidential candidate to support for the 2023 presidential poll.

Describing the reports of his meeting with the G-5 as stories written in bad faith with evil intention, the former Lagos governor yesterday said “they were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors.”

He warned those writing unsubstantiated reports and peddling rumours about him to stop doing so.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the APC standard bearer said his trip to London was a routine, as it has been for him to spend sometime in London to rest before proceeding to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

Rahman noted: “As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe Umrah(Lesser Hajj), HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in London during the week en route Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“While in the United Kingdom, Asiwaju Tinubu noted some articles in some national newspapers in Nigeria, alleging a secret meeting was held in London between him and the G-5 governors who are members of Peoples Democratic Party.

“These reports, to say the least, are not only in bad faith but also evil intentioned. They were published to advance the political interests of the writers and their sponsors”, the statement noted.

Noting that he is not worried about the reports, Tinubu said the sponsors of news of his purported meeting with the G-5 governors in London are well known.

He stated that he is resolutely focused on his campaign objectives which he said are geared towards achieving victory in the forthcoming presidential election, with a view to deliver APC’s Action Plan aimed at giving a Renewed Hope to all Nigerians.

The statement further noted: “We must point out that the APC candidate is entitled to meeting any political actor or stakeholder that is important to his campaign and plans for the country and that desires to engage with him.

“The truth with respect to his present itinerary is as follows: HE Asíwájú Tinubu came to London on Boxing Day Monday December 26, 2022 to spend a few days preparatory to his trip to Saudi Arabia.

“After spending some time in London, he has now proceeded to Mecca where he is at present observing Umrah. He is scheduled to return to the country within the next two days to continue with the campaign.

“We would like to use this opportunity to advise those writing unsubstantiated articles and peddling rumours on him to desist forthwith”.