The International Press Institute (IPI) documented a devastating decline in journalists’ safety in year 2022, as 66 journalists and media workers worldwide were killed in connection with their profession, according to data from the institute. The figure marks a steep increase from the total of 45 journalists killed in 2021.

Spiraling attacks against journalists in Mexico as well as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine were leading factors behind the rise in journalist killings. Fourteen journalists were killed in Mexico in 2022, the deadliest year for the country’s media since 2017. Meanwhile, eight journalists were killed covering Russia’s war in Ukraine, including both Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

This year saw other shocking attacks on journalists, such as the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

States’ failure to ensure justice for attacks on journalists continues to provide fertile ground for violence against the press. IPI called on authorities around the world to end impunity for these crimes and to ensure the protection of journalists.