President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

President Tinubu in a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.