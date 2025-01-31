President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honoured the legacy of the late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the renowned designer of the Nigerian flag, by generously donating N30 million to his family.

This gesture reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to recognising Akinkunmi’s remarkable contributions to the country.

The National Orientation Agency’s (NOA) director-general, Lanre Issa Onilu, presented the cheque to the family on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at their Ibadan, Oyo State residence.

Onilu emphasised that the government would continue acknowledging Akinkunmi’s impact and supporting his family.

Earlier, the director general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) visited the tomb of the late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi to commiserate with his family.

He said, “This gesture is a testament to the nation’s appreciation for Akinkunmi’s iconic contribution to Nigeria’s identity.