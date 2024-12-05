President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, the founder and CEO of Matrix Energy Group as he marks his 50th birthday on December 5, 2024.

Tinubu said this significant milestone not only commemorates Abdulkabir’s personal journey but also highlights his remarkable contributions to the energy sector and his profound impact on fostering economic growth and social development in Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the president commended Abdulkabir for his transformative role in Nigeria’s energy landscape and his unwavering commitment to economic progress.

He noted that as an entrepreneur, Abdulkabir has successfully broadened the scope of Matrix Energy Group to encompass logistics, shipping, LPG distribution, and fertiliser blending.

Tinubu said Abdulkabir’s leadership has spurred innovation and excellence across these vital industries.

The President recognised Abdulkabir’s philanthropic endeavours, which have led to the construction of a state-of-the-art Kidney Complex in Maiduguri and at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), the renovation of healthcare centers, and the provision of essential medical supplies to host communities.

Additionally, he has endowed scholarships for over 4,000 students and empowered women through skills training and financial support.

“Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu exemplifies the spirit of resilience, innovation, and service that elevates communities and strengthens our nation,” Tinubu stated.

In his capacity as a member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PEEC), he highlighted that the Matrix boss continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s economic agenda.

The President wished him continued success, robust health, and personal fulfilment in the coming years.