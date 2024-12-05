The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has expressed concern over the scourge of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in Nigeria, noting that a holistic action strategy was needed to stem the menace.

Towards this end, the USAID Mission Director to Nigeria, Melissa Jones, has expressed her agency’s commitment to supporting the State governments’ efforts in advancing primary healthcare, nutrition, and economic development.

She disclosed that USAID has so far spent about $8 billion in Nigeria to address HIV infection, and described Akwa Ibom State as an important partner to USAID’s work in Nigeria, particularly in addressing issues affecting women, children, and families.

Jones, who stated this during a reception in her honour by Governor Umo Eno at Government House, Uyo, the State capital on Wednesday, pledged more purposeful collaborations in other key areas of development to sustain the partnership.

Responding, the State government assured of its readiness to sustain the existing ties with the US agency towards boosting more impactful economic development in the State.

Represented by the deputy governor, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, the governor commended USAID for its efforts in promoting inclusive economic growth, nutrition, security, and accountable governance in Nigeria, stressing the need for continued partnership between the agency and the State government.

“We value all the contributions made by the agency. The State government is very grateful, and is ready to continue partnering with USAID to ensure that the work you are doing is well felt in the State,” he stated, and craved for more involvement of the State in the development of its work plan to ensure continued alignment between its projects and the ARISE Agenda.

“USAID should involve the State more in the development of its work plan. We want to be more involved, especially when you are doing your work plan, so that it will tie to the ARISE Agenda. If we work together in the development of your work plan, it will make more impact on the people,” Umo stressed.

While highlighting some of his administration’s achievements in agriculture, health, education, security and other sectors, the governor noted that partnership would further boost economic development in the State and improve the lives of its citizens.

To boost food sufficiency, the governor explained to the USAID Mission Director that “we have declared the first and third Fridays of every month as work-free farm days,” adding that “so far, our people have heeded the clarion call, and have returned to the farms and work is ongoing at great speed at the Ibom Model Farm, a farm that we envision to be an improved version of the Songhai Farms in Port Novo, Benin Republic.”