President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to the elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, as he marks the remarkable milestone of 99 years on December 5, 2024.

In his tribute, President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged the significant contributions of Alhaji Yakassai to the development of Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole. He commended Yakassai for his dedication to public service and advocacy for the rights of citizens.

As a human rights activist and former Parliamentary Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari during the Second Republic, Pa Yakassai’s insightful critiques and advice have played a pivotal role in shaping government policies over the years.

His commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding in our society remains an enduring legacy, President Tinubu said.

President Tinubu expressed his gratitude to Alhaji Yakassai, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), for his steadfast support during the recent elections and for believing in his vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The President assured Alhaji Yakassai that he will remain committed to serving the Nigerian people and not disappoint the trust placed in him.

President Tinubu offered prayers for continued good health and longevity for Alhaji Yakassai and eagerly anticipates the celebration of his centennial birthday next year.