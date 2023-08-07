A Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Fulbe United for Peace, has vowed to deploy traditional methods to fight criminals who masquerade as Fulani herdsmen to perpetuate killings in some parts of the country.

In a communique issued at the end of its national leadership consultative meeting organised with the support of Arewa New Agenda (ANA) in Abuja yesterday, leaders of Fulbe from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said their resolve is part of its determination to make contribute to national development.

The group, according to the communique signed by national president of Fulbe, Ardo Aliyu Liman Bobboi, “agreed to develop strategies to bring all its members together by using traditional approach that is deeply rooted in the Fulbe tradition and culture, “Hombudu”, to bring an end to any form of criminality in the name of herders.

On how they intend to actualise their bid to end killings in the country, Bobboi listed the following strategies: “Developing a strategic network with relevant authorities for Fulbe youth nationwide, seeking for a local workable solution from within and will be reaching out to other interest groups to promote national forgiveness, reconciliation and healing the wounds that have been inflicted on our great country, Nigeria”.

Noting that Fulbe is in a position as an ethnic and socio-cultural association to make the most effective contribution for national development, the communque asked the government to consult with Ardo’s leadership on issues of policy that concern the Fulbe.

Noting that it consciously and strategically mobilized all its members nationwide and supported President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, it declared its support for all concerted efforts to bring peace and security in the country by the incumbent government led by President Tinubu and other stakeholders across the country.