President Bola Tinubu has given a marching order to a committee within the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to further ensure the reduction of food prices across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, in Abuja during his presentation at a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists covering the Senate on Wednesday.

He explained that the reduction in food prices will be achieved through ensuring the safe passage of agricultural foods and commodities along various transportation routes nationwide.

According to the Minister, the marching order on lowering food prices and securing the safe transit of agricultural commodities aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of food sovereignty.

He stated: “In addressing the high transportation costs of farm produce in the country, I can say on good authority that the President has issued a marching order. A Federal Executive Council committee is already working on promoting the safe passage of agricultural foods and commodities across our various routes.

“We are aware—and I am sure you, as members of the media, are also aware—that there are routes through which commodities are transported before delivery. If you consider the amount of money spent, you will understand why these commodities are expensive at the point of delivery.

“We are working very hard on this issue. I’ve shared just a snippet because I felt it was important for you to know.”

On the vision of food sovereignty, Senator Abdullahi explained that it falls within the broader framework of food security and sufficiency, which includes availability, accessibility, affordability, and the right nutritional content on a sustainable basis.

He added that other programmes such as the Farmer Soil Health Scheme and cooperative reforms were being planned for implementation.

“We have what is called the Farmer Soil Health Scheme, which is ready for launch. We are just waiting to announce the date.

“Another important initiative to note is our promotion and revamping of cooperative reforms.

“Mr. President has shown tremendous interest in the cooperative sector as a powerful tool for resource mobilization, economic activity generation, and improving the livelihoods of members.

“As you know, the principle of cooperatives is democratic yet highly productive. We are undertaking several reforms in this sector, and I urge you, as members of the press corps, to consider forming a cooperative,” the Minister added.