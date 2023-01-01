A support group for the presidential campaign at the grassroots level of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council, has appointed prominent Nigerians as its trustees just as it has also set up structures across the country.

The move is contained in a statement signed by the deputy national coordinator of the council, Dr. Bola Abdulwahab Yusuf wherein he urged all those nominated to forward their contact details.

According to the letters sent out to the appointed members, the aim of the support group is to use the platform as Plan B Strategy for polling units across the country to win the general election for party, APC.

Yusuf further stated that those appointed were chosen based on their pedigree and accomplishments in their respective states and that they would put in their best to actualise the election of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Those appointed include the Wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (South West), a former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura (North Central), Senator Abu Ibrahim (North West) as well as Mallam Kassim Imam (North East).

Others include Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West), Chief Michael Olomu (South South) and Chief Uche Nnaji (South East) while Hajiya Nana Shettima (North East) will serve as National Women Leader.

Also announced are the appointment of NWC which is headed by a serving federal lawmaker from Ondo State, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice as the National Coordinator, Alh. Yusuf M Lawal as National Coordinator (North) While Chief Mark Wabara National Secretary (South East).

Ayuba Balami (North East) and Comrade Ayo Orimolade (South West) will serve as National Organizing Secretary and Deputy National Organizing Secretary respectively.

In the meantime, Dr. Bola Abdulwahab Yusuf Deputy National Coordinator Door to Door/Neighbour to Neighbour Contacts and Mobilisation at grassroots level and Prince Ademola Dada (South West) as National Treasurer, Comrade Tar Ukoh (North Central) National Dir. Media and Publicity, Comrade Jude Uzoma (South East) National Youth Leader.

Also, the council in the statement set up directorates and their directors within its secretariat and they include Administration (Hon. Suleiman Yola); Transport and Logistics (Peter Manchu); Special Duties (Yakubu Ogbulawo); Welfare (Ramatu Adamu Ajiya)

Others were those relating to people Living with Disabilities, ICT/Documentation Secretary (Tokunbo Olayemi Yusuf).