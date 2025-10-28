Special adviser on Public Communications to Hon Leke Joseph Abejide, two-term serving House of Representatives member, representing Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency of Kogi State, Bashiru Abdul Mohammed has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Maj. Gen. Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Bashiru described the appointment as well-deserving and “a right peg in a right hole”, noting that the timing couldn’t be more apt given Nigeria’s current security challenges.

Bashiru stressed that, “There wouldn’t have been any better time than now,” he said, as the nation grapples with escalating insecurity.

He however extended heartfelt congratulations to Major General Waidi Shaibu on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the highest rank in Nigeria’s Army.

Bashiru highlighted Maj Gen Shaibu’s vast expertise and professionalism, garnered from decades of local and international operational experiences, as invaluable assets in combating banditry and other insurgencies threatening national peace, integration, and development of our nation.

Extolling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision, Bashiru praised the selection of Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu, notably hailing from his maternal hometown – the Ojá-ma-je clan of Etutekpe community, Olamaboro, Kogi State.

He concluded that in this cumbersome territorial task, “I am convinced of your strength, wisdom, and courage to steering the nation towards greater security and prosperity,” Bashiru affirmed.