Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office. Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace, and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

The Nigerian leader, who applauded the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, said history would be kind to President Sall.

“The decision of President Mack Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming.