Och’ Idoma Tasks Benue FA’s Chairman, Board Members On Team Work, Unity

The Och’ Idoma, His Majesty, Dr. John Odogbo Elaigwu, has urged the new chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA), Barrister Paul Edeh and his executive board members to work as a team if they must achieve their set goals.

The paramount of ruler of Idoma nation gave the advice when Mr Edeh and his BSFA’s board members visited him in his palace for royal blessings.

The royal father while congratulating the new BSFA board and assuring them of his support, reminded Mr Edeh and his board members that a tree will make a forest, and hence the need to work together as a team.

“A tree cannot make a forest. You all need to work together to achieve your set goals. As you have elected your chairman with one voice, always support his leadership to do well… Whatever you do now will determine what will be spoken about you in the future,” Och’ Idoma admonishes.

The traditional ruler also revealed his football passion while growing up. “I was a footballer while growing up just as my elder brother but we didn’t have anyone to train or guide us. Now, it’s no longer the situation. Young people should avoid all forms of vices and queue into opportunities that sports presents.