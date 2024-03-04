President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his counterpart in the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan and former head of state and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, General Yakubu Gowon, are among the eminent personalities expected to grace the 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize For Leadership ceremony.

The foundation in a statement by its executive director Ambassador Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, said the 2023 award of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership, an initiative of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 in Lagos.

She said, “The foundation, following a rigorous selection process by a panel of eminent Nigerians, announced in December 2023 that Dr. Akinwumi Adeṣina, (President of the African Development Bank) had been picked as winner of the prize.

“The actual presentation of the prize, which consists of a plaque, medal and the certificate of award, will be made at a ceremony expected to draw a wide array of distinguished Nigerian and global exemplars on the 6th of March. Dr. Adesina, winner of the 2023 Leadership prize, will deliver a lecture at the occasion.

“Special performances, musical celebration, goodwill messages, as well as video documentaries on Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, Dr. Adesina and the foundation which was set up in 1992 to preserve Awo’s intellectual legacy, are decided features of the event.’’

According to her, the documentary on Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ seeks to refresh the national memory concerning critical milestones in his political career with a view to teasing out ,in a didactic fashion, edifying lessons for a generation groping for direction and leadership renewal.

‘’Former head of state and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, General Yakubu Gowon, as well as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, chairman of the Eminent Selection Committee will be present at the occasion. The special guests of honour include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, several visiting heads of state, former heads of state from within and outside Nigeria, state governors, royal fathers and other distinguished Nigerians.

The event will be chaired by Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania,’’ she said.